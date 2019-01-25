FAA union plans protests at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Federal Aviation Administration employees are expected to protest at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as the government shutdown continues.
The protest is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.
The protests are part of a planned nationwide demonstration. Other pickets with FAA employees are also expected at airports in Baltimore, Providence, Cleveland, and San Diego.
The federal government shutdown is now in its 34th day.
This story will be updated.
