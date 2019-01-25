FBI, Ohio National Guard investigating attempt from cyber criminal to access Akron city funds

By Chris Anderson | January 25, 2019 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:36 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron officials requested the FBI and Ohio National Guard to assist in investigating a criminal virus attack on city software.

The cyber attacks, which appear to be financially-motivated, were an attempt to access Akron city funds and assets.

The Akron Office of Information Technology first noticed the cyber activity on Jan. 22. Police were notified immediately and the city shut all critical software and hardware systems down to prevent any sort of intrusion.

The Digital Age brings with it constant and ever-changing threats and we must remain vigilant and prepared. While this incident is ongoing, all current intelligence indicates that we were well-equipped and well-trained to address this malicious attack and that our employees took timely and appropriate action to prevent an attempted theft. Public institutions across the nation often are of particular interest to criminal actors, which is why the city has invested more than $9 million since 2016 in citywide IT infrastructure and maintenance. We will continue to monitor our systems and make necessary investments to protect public assets and citizen information.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

To help investigate the incident, eight soldiers and airmen from the Ohio National Guard Cyber Team were activated to assist.

There is no information at this time to indicate that personal information of Akron residents or employees was compromised.

To ensure that the threat has been eliminated, investigators in Akron will conduct thorough forensic analysis to determine the extent and source of the breach.

