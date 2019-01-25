FBI, Ohio National Guard investigating attempt from cyber criminal to access Akron city funds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron officials requested the FBI and Ohio National Guard to assist in investigating a criminal virus attack on city software.
The cyber attacks, which appear to be financially-motivated, were an attempt to access Akron city funds and assets.
The Akron Office of Information Technology first noticed the cyber activity on Jan. 22. Police were notified immediately and the city shut all critical software and hardware systems down to prevent any sort of intrusion.
To help investigate the incident, eight soldiers and airmen from the Ohio National Guard Cyber Team were activated to assist.
There is no information at this time to indicate that personal information of Akron residents or employees was compromised.
To ensure that the threat has been eliminated, investigators in Akron will conduct thorough forensic analysis to determine the extent and source of the breach.
