FBI, Ohio National Guard investigating attempt from cyber criminal to access Akron city funds

The Digital Age brings with it constant and ever-changing threats and we must remain vigilant and prepared. While this incident is ongoing, all current intelligence indicates that we were well-equipped and well-trained to address this malicious attack and that our employees took timely and appropriate action to prevent an attempted theft. Public institutions across the nation often are of particular interest to criminal actors, which is why the city has invested more than $9 million since 2016 in citywide IT infrastructure and maintenance. We will continue to monitor our systems and make necessary investments to protect public assets and citizen information.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan