Geraldo Rivera buys brew for furloughed federal workers at Cleveland’s Harbor Inn
By Rachel Vadaj | January 24, 2019 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 12:15 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Political commentator and radio host Geraldo Rivera lifted the spirits of those affected by the longest shutdown in U.S. history with free spirits.

Furloughed federal workers in the Northeast Ohio area met Rivera for a treat on his tab at Harbor Inn on Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rivera tweeted out “I’m buying” at the oldest bar in Cleveland:

The government shutdown went into day 34 on Friday.

Harbor Inn is located on 1219 Main Ave. in Cleveland.

