Geraldo Rivera predicts reopening of government: ‘Karma from Cleveland is what put this over the top’ (video)

Geraldo Rivera predicts government is opening up today (video)
By Michael Dakota | January 25, 2019 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 1:40 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Geraldo Rivera predicted today that the government shutdown will end today in an interview with Cleveland 19 while buying drinks for furloughed federal workers.

Political commentator and radio host Geraldo Rivera lifted the spirits of those affected by the longest shutdown in U.S. history with free spirits.

Furloughed federal workers in the Northeast Ohio area met Rivera for a treat on his tab at Harbor Inn on Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rivera tweeted out “I’m buying” at the oldest bar in Cleveland:

