8 inches of snow possible Friday for Ohio areas under winter storm advisory

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory for portions of Ashtabula and Lake counties.
Heavy lake effect snow could result in up to 8 inches of accumulation for Northeast Ohio’s lake shore areas.
In addition to the lake effect snow, wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour combined with chilly air could produce wind chill values as low as 10 degrees below zero.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News throughout the weekend for continuing winter weather forecasts.
