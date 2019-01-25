Kent man arrested for allegedly shooting brother multiple times with rifle

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Kent man was taken into police custody for allegedly shooting his brother during an altercation.
Police say that 31-year-old John Hardaway Jr. got into a dispute with his 33-year-old sibling Friday morning at an apartment in the 1100 block of Lake Street.
The brother came to Hardaway’s apartment to check on his well-being, according to Kent police.
During an altercation, Hardaway shot his brother multiple times with a rifle.
Hardaway’s sibling is being treated at an Akron-area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Police arrested Hardaway and charged him with felonious assault. He is being held without bond.
