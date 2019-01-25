Live: President Trump announces tentative deal to temporarily end government shutdown

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” President Donald Trump announced at the start of a press conference Friday.
The announcement comes as the shutdown entered the 35th day and as several airports across the nation experienced widespread disruptions due to federal employee staffing issues.
Terms of the deal include funds to reopen the government for 3 weeks through Feb. 15.
“I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly or as soon as possible,” President Trump said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.