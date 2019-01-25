Lorain man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that killed 23-year-old

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A convicted drug dealer was sentenced to life behind bars for selling fentanyl that killed a 23-year-old Lorain man.
Russell Davis, 50, of Lorain, sold fentanyl to Jacob Castro-White, which resulted in Castro-White fatally overdosing on March 7, 2016, according to trial testimony and court records.
Davis was handed the sentence this week after being found guilty on one count of distribution of fentanyl.
“Seeking long prison sentences for those who profit from selling the drugs killing our friends and neighbors is a crucial component to overcoming this epidemic that has cause so much pain and suffering,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a prepared statement.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Corts and Vasile Katsaros following an investigation by the FBI and Lorain Police Department, with assistance from the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office.
“It is almost a daily occurrence to hear of a death due to heroin or fentanyl,” said FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hughes. “Law enforcement will continue to work collaboratively to hold accountable those that bring this poison and destruction to our communities.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.