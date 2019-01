❗️Poor visibility along I-90 in #LakeCountyOH has resulted in several vehicles going off the road I-90 WB before Vrooman Rd.❗️The speed limit between SR 44 and SR 528 has been reduced to 30 mph ⚠️ Due to the vehicles off the road there is stopped traffic along the corridor. pic.twitter.com/f9EBiauK9p