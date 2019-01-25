Northeast Ohio Weather: Bitter cold returns

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Arctic air mass is in place today. Wind chills will be below zero pretty much all day as air temperatures only will be in the teens. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times making for brutal conditions to be outside for a long period of time. It will be flurries for most of us, but some lake effect snow bands are expected east of Cleveland. The best risk for some lake snow will be in Lake and Ashtabula Counties where 1 to 4 inches of snow could fall. Below zero wind chill forecast continues into tonight. Your Saturday will feature some flurries around and temperatures rebounding back into the 20s for a high.