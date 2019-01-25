Ohio legislators react to short-term deal to reopen federal government

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After 35 days, the president announced Friday afternoon that a deal was reached to temporarily end the government shutdown for at least three weeks.

BREAKING: President Trump makes a statement on the government shutdown: "I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," @POTUS says https://t.co/PpBASDrAOk pic.twitter.com/vk02XmOqYB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2019

The announcement drew praise from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers representing Ohio.

Sherrod Brown, the Democratic U.S. senator from Ohio, says:

“The President decided to do his job 35 days too late, after inflicting a world of unnecessary pain on workers across this country – all for a border wall he promised Mexico would pay for.

“We must take action to ensure all workers get the paychecks they are owed, including janitorial, food service, and other contract workers who have been hurt by the President’s shutdown.

“Democrats and Republicans agree we need to work together to secure our borders, and we should work together to fix our broken immigration system. I hope the President has learned that he cannot hold the paychecks of American workers hostage in that process."

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said:

“I support the approach the President has outlined. For the last several weeks, I have worked with both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate along with the Administration to reopen the government and address the President’s request for additional border security measures. I’ve had countless discussions with many Democrats in the Senate and I believe there is a commitment to give the President’s request fair consideration. On the Republican side, I know there is a commitment to joining with Democrats to address important issues like DACA and TPS.

“The announcement today is consistent with the letter that a group of Republicans and Democrats agreed on last week that outlined a process for reopening the government in the short term with the commitment to a border security plan that can be enacted in the next few weeks.

“I’ve said repeatedly throughout this process that government shutdowns are a bad idea. They hurt federal employees and their families, disrupt critical government services and increase the cost to taxpayers. This shutdown confirmed what we already knew about shutdowns. Let’s do something about it now while the pain and inefficiency of this moment is fresh on our minds. In five Congresses I have introduced a responsible solution called the End Government Shutdowns Act that would stop government shutdowns for good, and I will strongly push for its inclusion in any final government funding bill over the next few weeks. We already have 18 cosponsors of the legislation.

“In the coming days and weeks, I will continue to work with my colleagues on a responsible plan to fund our government, improve our border security, and prevent these inexcusable shutdowns in the future.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur replied by saying:

“For 35 days, President Trump used the suffering of 800,000 hardworking government employees and 1.2 million contractors as a bargaining chip to force the American people to pay for an ineffective border wall. Today’s action is identical in form and function to what was suggested to the President back on December 21st, 2018. At a cost of tens of millions of dollars a day, the unnecessary, tragic, and dangerous Trump Shutdown accomplished nothing except to inflict great misery and pain upon Americans across the country, including in northern Ohio.

“I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to pass a long term funding agreement that will keep the government open and honor our promise to treat our public servants with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

The current deal would allow the government to operate through Feb. 15.