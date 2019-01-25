Plow truck on Warrensville Heights bridge blinds driver’s view with snow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - What happened to Chris Vatty on I-271 below Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights is a one in a million shot.
Snow from the highway overpass bridge was pushed over the edges of the road and down to the surface below at exactly the same time Vatty was passing beneath.
He was shocked.
“Couldn’t tell you what happened for that 10 seconds because it wasn’t something I was expecting.”
The only damage, thankfully, was a 3-inch dent on his hood right in front the windshield. But he was moving at 60 miles per hour and that made the impact pretty terrifying.
He was asked what was it like handling the vehicle.
He said, “Be honest with you, it happened, it was like a bomb going off in front of me. The windshield got covered and I couldn’t tell ya what I did.”
He is thankful that no cars were near him during the time it took him to clear the snow. He has been a plow driver in the past so he knows the proper way to plow a bridge.
“When you plow a bridge normally, you straighten the plow, push the snow across, and then angle it to kick it off the end. Just common sense.”
It is impossible to gauge how fast the plow was going, but the construction of the overpass is telling. There is about a 4-foot protective wall from the pavement up to protect the sidewalk so the snow had to be thrown up from that pavement, over the wall, over the sidewalk and down onto the highway below.
To get answers, we went to the Warrensville Heights Service Department where workers were aware of the bridge.
Later we got a call from Service Director Ted Simms, who admitted this has happened before. He added that they don’t try to damage property.
He suggested that Vatty contact the city prosecutor about getting reimbursed for the damage.
