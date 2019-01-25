The State Medical Board of Ohio adopts new rules for opioid prescriptions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The State Medical Board of Ohio had adopted new rules as it relates to the prescribing of opioids to patients being treated for chronic pain. The goal is to reduce the risk for drug abuse and overdoses.
The changes took effect Dec. 23, 2018. They require more safety steps as health care professionals, law enforcement and others work to reduce drug overdoses and deaths.
Among the mandates is that doctors require patients meet with a pain management specialist when drugs like, Vicodin or Percocet, reach high doses. Doctors must also offer a prescription for Narcan, the nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
“Remember these are risky prescriptions. These are not risky behaviors by the patient that’s taking them, said Thom Duddy, vice president of corporate communication for Emergent BioSolutions the maker of Narcan. “They’re in chronic pain they need medication, but these medications put them at risk for an opioid overdose. So, that’s what the state is trying to eliminate. About 40 percent of the overdoses that happen in this country are with legitimate prescription drugs. We tend to focus on the elicit IV drug or heroin users, but there’s a whole segment of the population who’s overdosing based upon prescriptions they were prescribed by their physician.”
Duddy said education and proactive thinking is essential to preventing and treating overdoes. He credits programs like Project DAWN which equips everyday citizens with Narcan, with reductions in overdose deaths in places like Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties.
“Ohio is doing a very good job of getting naloxone (Narcan) out into the community. That’s only one point-reversing the overdose. The second one is getting that person into treatment- getting them immediate treatment.
The Take Charge Ohio website offers more information and resources for patients and health professionals. Click here for more details on subacute and chronic pain rules.
