Streetsboro teen who gunned down brother sentenced to 7 years behind bars

“Disciplinary practices included screaming at EDL, telling the child he was worthless, employing a wooden spoon and later a belt in anger, two or three times a week. Having the child kneel on uncooked rice for lengthy periods of time. Standing in a fireplace area, kneeling in a fireplace area or kneeling with arm outstretched holding peanut butter jars or paint cans for a prolonged period of time. With holding food, putting EDL on a naughty rug, isolating EDL in the garage for long periods of time, often in the dark. This occurred until EDL was 9 or 10 years of age.”