Streetsboro teen who gunned down brother sentenced to 7 years behind bars

STREETSBORO, OH (WOIO) - “Horrific, sad, tragedy, unexplainable, gut wrenching, stressful and heartbreaking," said Portage County Judge Bob Berger to describe the murder of 11-year-old Caleb Lishing by his then 13 year-old brother.
The judge referred to him as EDL, because even though he’s 15 now, he’s still a juvenile.
“The court found that on April 23, 2018 at approximately 9 p.m, EDL shot his brother Caleb one time in the back as Caleb slept,” said Berger.
He used a stolen .357 magnum handgun. Listen to what the judge says EDL went through as a child.
“Disciplinary practices included screaming at EDL, telling the child he was worthless, employing a wooden spoon and later a belt in anger, two or three times a week. Having the child kneel on uncooked rice for lengthy periods of time. Standing in a fireplace area, kneeling in a fireplace area or kneeling with arm outstretched holding peanut butter jars or paint cans for a prolonged period of time. With holding food, putting EDL on a naughty rug, isolating EDL in the garage for long periods of time, often in the dark. This occurred until EDL was 9 or 10 years of age.”
Judge Berger said no matter what 13 year-old EDL went through at the time, it is absolutely no reason to murder his brother.
He will serve seven years behind bars at the Youth Development Center for his crimes.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.