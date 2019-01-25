Suspect indicted for armed robberies in Cleveland, Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Thursday that a grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Edwin Vallejo for the robbery of two local businesses last fall.
On Oct. 22, Vallejo robbed Advance America, a payday loan company in Brooklyn’s Biddulph Plaza. Wearing a mask to disguise himself, Vallejo tip-tied an employee’s hands and stole approximately $2,500 before fleeing the scene.
Less than three weeks later, on Nov. 10, Vallejo robbed the Kay Jewelers on Steelyard Drive. He held the store’s employees at gunpoint and demanded keys to the jewelry cases. Vallejo escaped with over $50,000 worth of cash and jewels.
The investigation by Brooklyn Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) confirmed that DNA from the Brooklyn crime scene matched that of Edwin Vallejo’s.
The investigation also revealed Vallejo was involved in the Kay Jewelers robbery.
“Vallejo’s long history of criminal activity has finally caught up to him,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
“We will hold him accountable for his actions to protect our community.”
The indictment against Vallejo includes charges of Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Abduction, Grand Theft, and Having Weapons While Under Disability.
The charges of Having Weapons Under Disability pertain to an out-of-state active warrant. He is currently incarcerated in Illinois.
