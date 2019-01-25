Vermilion River ice jam breaks loose, leaving wintry trail behind

VERMILION, OH (WOIO) - The Vermilion River was under a flash flood warning until early Thursday morning. By 8 a.m. the ice broke free, but before that happened, first responders jumped into action and rescued three families overnight.
Jess Harris is a manager at Quaker Steak & Lube on the banks of the Vermilion River.
“This is actually the first time in a while I’ve seen this degree, where we have these large chunks of ice going up onto the dock, hitting the benches and whatnot. It’s a sight to see that’s for sure,” she said.
As the saying goes, what a day a difference makes. Twenty-four hours ago, the Vermilion River was an ice-clogged scene.
Even though, folks living and doing business along the river are used to seeing these conditions.
