9-year-old girl dies after crash on Interstate 90 in Mentor after semi-truck hits car

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after a semi-truck hit a car on Interstate 90 in Mentor on Friday, according to the Mentor Police Department.
Police said about 20 minutes after midnight officers and Mentor firefighters responded to the accident in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the State Route 615 exit.
Investigators say a 37-year-old woman driving a 2008 Chevy was hit by a semi-truck.
Authorities said the crashed pushed the Chevy down an embankment.
- The driver of the Chevy is in critical condition
- A 6-year-old passenger is in critical condition
- The driver of the semi-truck was not injured
A section of Interstate 90 was closed for four hours.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
