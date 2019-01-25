You’ve probably had frostnip and didn’t even know it

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Over the next week Northeast Ohio will be smacked with arctic air so cold it will be dangerous to be outside with exposed skin.
Both frostnip and frostbit will be an issue.
According to Cleveland Clinic Emergency Department physician Dr. Tom Waters, it's actually the soft tissue of your skin beginning to freeze.
"You actually get freezing of the water in the soft tissue and it causes damage on a microscopic and a macroscopic level," Dr. Waters explained.
Exposed skin is the most dangerous, especially your extremities like fingers, nose, toes, face and ears.
According to the Clinic the extent of the frostbite damage can depend on just how cold the temperature is and how long someone is exposed.
“Ultimately you can lose fingers, digits or extremities,” Dr. Waters said. “Often times the damage is more severe than it appears to be initially, so its very important once you identify a possible frostbite victim to get those extremities warmed up and keep them warm.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, before you can suffer from frostbite you’ll be hit with frostnip which most people have probably experienced:
- Frostnip. Frostnip is a mild form of frostbite. Continued exposure leads to numbness in the affected area. As your skin warms, you may feel pain and tingling. Frostnip doesn’t permanently damage the skin.
- Superficial frostbite. Superficial frostbite appears as reddened skin that turns white or pale. Your skin may begin to feel warm — a sign of serious skin involvement. If you treat frostbite with rewarming at this stage, the surface of your skin may appear mottled. And you may notice stinging, burning and swelling. A fluid-filled blister may appear 12 to 36 hours after rewarming the skin.
- Deep (severe) frostbite. As frostbite progresses, it affects all layers of the skin, including the tissues that lie below. Your skin turns white or bluish gray and you may experience numbness, losing all sensation of cold, pain or discomfort in the affected area. Joints or muscles may no longer work. Large blisters form 24 to 48 hours after rewarming. Afterward, the area turns black and hard as the tissue dies.
This chart from the National Weather Service shows how long it would take for frostbit to set in based on temperature and wind speed.
