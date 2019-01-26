Cleveland house catches fire after resident attempts to heat up home with propane torch

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A propane torch is believed to be the cause of a Cleveland house fire after a resident attempted to heat up the group home, according Cleveland Media Relations Director Daniel Williams.
The incident happened on Saturday morning on the 9700 block of Denison Avenue.
Williams said there was no heat in the home and this is why the resident was using a propane torch to stay warm.
Thankfully no one was injured during the incident, damages are estimated at $11,000.
The Red Cross is helping out the 5-6 people displaced by the fire.
The city wants to remind anyone if they are struggling to find a warm place to stay they have made a list of shelters people can go to, a full list is in the link above.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.