Experts urge Northeast Ohioans to be proactive to avoid frozen and busted pipes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As the temperatures keep dropping, the workload gets a little more demanding for everyone at H. Jack Langer Plumbing and Heating Company.
Crews are ready around the clock to answer calls. “You do all those things and still with this deep freeze, there’s a chance those water lines could freeze,” said Owner John Langer.
Those “things” are what Langer is reminding everyone to do this weekend, before these subzero temperatures hit Northeast Ohio.
He says to start outside your home. “Make sure you don’t have any hoses hooked up to any outside hose bibs. That’s a big one,” said Langer.
Then, go to the basement and check for drafty crawl spaces. “You’ve gotta make sure you get some heat. Especially, in areas where you have waterlines maybe on an outside wall.”
Langer said the same goes for other floors in the home.
Make sure to open the vanity doors under the bathroom sink and under the kitchen sink. Another simple thing we tend to forget is leaving a little water running inside the house. If luck is not on your side and your pipes do freeze, Langer says do not wait for them to thaw out and move quickly.
“Know where the main water shut off is in the basement and shut it off to avoid flooding.”
Then call the experts, who will arrive with hot boxes.
“You hook it up to your water line and it puts an electric current through the line and thaw it out. That is the safest, quickest, most efficient way to thaw out a frozen water line,” said Langer. If you won’t be home next week when arctic temperatures are expected, Langer says you need to get to work now, so you don’t come home to a disaster.
