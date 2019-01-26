Family set to release purple balloons for the 2nd anniversary of Alianna DeFreeze’s death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A community gathering is planned today to remember Alianna DeFreeze, the teen girl who was abducted and found slain inside an abandoned Cleveland home.
DeFreeze, who was 14 at the time, was taken into the Fuller Avenue home on Jan. 26, 2017. Her body was found days later by Cleveland police as they canvassed for the missing girl.
Christopher Whitaker was convicted of kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering the girl as she was on her way to school. A judge sentenced him to death in March of 2018 and he is currently on death row.
The DeFreeze family is inviting the community to Lake View Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 for a balloon release ceremony at 2 p.m.
Alianna’s family started a non-profit organization in her name called the “Alianna DeFreeze Let’s Make A Change Foundation.” The goals are to decrease the number of abandoned homes in Cleveland and provide safe routes for students to get to school.
