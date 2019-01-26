Hundreds set to jump in Chippewa Lake for polar plunge in below freezing temps

MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Hundreds will jump in Chippewa Lake during a polar plunge in below freezing temps in Medina County this afternoon.
Proceeds from the event will go to charities in Medina County.
A 5k run is also being held at "Freezin' For a Reason."
More than $20,000 was raised for charities when the same event was held in 2018.
Temps are projected to be in the low 20s during the polar plunge portion of the event.
Firefighters are on scene to make sure everyone is safe during the jump in the lake.
