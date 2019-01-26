North Ridgeville Police remind drivers again to stop for school buses after officer sees another crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officers with the North Ridgeville Police Department are reminding drivers again telling them to stop for school buses after an officer witnessed another crash.
Police have sent alerts in the past telling the public to stop for school buses especially on Center Ridge Road.
Investigators posted video of the latest crash, thankfully no one was hurt.
Authorities said the crash happened because two drivers were not paying attention.
Officers want drivers to give a school bus at least 10 feet. Police said both drivers were cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus.
Investigators say if you are on a roadway with less than four lanes you have to stop.
Authorities say if you are on a roadway with four or more lanes you have to stop if you are going the same direction.
“I can’t believe we are still talking about this,” North Ridgeville Police posted on Facebook.
Back in December officers wrote 20 citations to drivers for passing stopped school buses. Authorities said 15 of the citations in December were on Center Ridge or Lear Nagle Road.
