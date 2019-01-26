North Ridgeville Police remind drivers again to stop for school buses after officer sees another crash

North Ridgeville Police remind drivers again to stop for school buses after officer sees another crash
By Jonathan Jankowski | January 26, 2019 at 10:26 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 10:26 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officers with the North Ridgeville Police Department are reminding drivers again telling them to stop for school buses after an officer witnessed another crash.

Police have sent alerts in the past telling the public to stop for school buses especially on Center Ridge Road.

Investigators posted video of the latest crash, thankfully no one was hurt.

Authorities said the crash happened because two drivers were not paying attention.

Getting old......

We've asked. We've begged. We've pleaded. We've written tickets. We've posted on Facebook. Cameras have been installed on buses. We've gone to the media. Help us out here. What can we do to get the word out that you have to stop for school buses on Center Ridge? We had an officer witness this firsthand. Two people not paying attention. Luckily they only hit each other and not a child, but this is exactly how it happens. One car stops, one car swerves, and we've got a tragedy. Stopping next to the bus is not stopping for a school bus. The law says that you must stop at least 10 feet in front of the bus. If you can have a conversation with the bus driver, you didn't stop. In addition to the crash, both of these drivers were cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus. Once again, if you are on a roadway with less than four lanes, you have to stop. Period. Four or more lanes? You have to stop if you're going the same direction. I can't believe we are still talking about this.

Posted by North Ridgeville Police Department on Saturday, January 26, 2019

Officers want drivers to give a school bus at least 10 feet. Police said both drivers were cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus.

Investigators say if you are on a roadway with less than four lanes you have to stop.

Authorities say if you are on a roadway with four or more lanes you have to stop if you are going the same direction.

“I can’t believe we are still talking about this,” North Ridgeville Police posted on Facebook.

Back in December officers wrote 20 citations to drivers for passing stopped school buses. Authorities said 15 of the citations in December were on Center Ridge or Lear Nagle Road.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.