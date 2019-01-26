North Ridgeville Police remind drivers again to stop for school buses after officer sees another crash

We've asked. We've begged. We've pleaded. We've written tickets. We've posted on Facebook. Cameras have been installed on buses. We've gone to the media. Help us out here. What can we do to get the word out that you have to stop for school buses on Center Ridge? We had an officer witness this firsthand. Two people not paying attention. Luckily they only hit each other and not a child, but this is exactly how it happens. One car stops, one car swerves, and we've got a tragedy. Stopping next to the bus is not stopping for a school bus. The law says that you must stop at least 10 feet in front of the bus. If you can have a conversation with the bus driver, you didn't stop. In addition to the crash, both of these drivers were cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus. Once again, if you are on a roadway with less than four lanes, you have to stop. Period. Four or more lanes? You have to stop if you're going the same direction. I can't believe we are still talking about this.