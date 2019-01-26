Northeast Ohio Weather: Snowy and cold end to January

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Through the rest of this weekend, a few more bursts of energy will push through the area, allowing for continuous light snow and flurries through Saturday night and Sunday. Widespread, expect an additional 1-3″ by the end of the weekend, with higher snowfall totals in the primary snowbelt where a few lake effect bands set up this morning.
A strong clipper system will roll through Monday night into Tuesday, once we see this system pass, a cold front will slide through, that's when the frigid, dangerous wind chills move in.
We'll see that strong clipper system push through the area Monday into Tuesday. This will bring widespread, measurable snow to most of the area. Current thinking is about 2-4". Something we'll have to watch closely is Monday night. For a brief time period, we cross into the warmer section of the storm system, meaning we could see a little wintry mix/rain briefly before transitioning over into snow. This could cause heavier snow mixed with some ice for the morning Tuesday, along with higher potential for lake effect snow to develop through the day Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY not only for the risk of a few more inches of snow, but because the arctic air will arrive to northeast Ohio later that day. Have also issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Wednesday and Thursday for the coldest air we've seen in YEARS moves into the area.
Wednesday morning wind chill values will be well below zero, at least -10° to -20°. Expect extremely cold air temperatures struggling to make it above zero on Wednesday all day long. Overnight lows will drop below zero, potentially record breaking cold as temperatures drop to around -10° overnight Wednesday. Factor in the strong winds on Wednesday, and that's what will cause more problems, especially in the early mornings and late evenings. This will be tough for kiddos at the bus stop, people who walk to work or work outside, and also could cause infrastructure problems.
Thursday morning will still be dangerously cold, with wake up temperatures below zero. We'll warm to above zero Thursday, but only by a few degrees. Lake snow flurries are possible Thursday night into Friday.
By next weekend, we’ll be back in the low 20s.
