Northeast Ohio Weather: Snowy and cold end to January

Wednesday morning wind chill values will be well below zero, at least -10° to -20°. Expect extremely cold air temperatures struggling to make it above zero on Wednesday all day long. Overnight lows will drop below zero, potentially record breaking cold as temperatures drop to around -10° overnight Wednesday. Factor in the strong winds on Wednesday, and that's what will cause more problems, especially in the early mornings and late evenings. This will be tough for kiddos at the bus stop, people who walk to work or work outside, and also could cause infrastructure problems.