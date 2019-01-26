People brave below freezing temps to jump in Chippewa Lake for polar plunge

MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Not fearing the cold, a multitude of people jumped in Chippewa Lake during a polar plunge in below freezing temps in Medina County on Saturday afternoon.
Proceeds from the event will go to charities in Medina County.
A 5k run was also held at “Freezin' For a Reason.”
More than $20,000 was raised for charities when the same event was held in 2018.
Here is how this year added up:
- 42 people only participated in the 5k
- 79 people only jumped in for the polar plunge
- 48 people participated in the 5k and polar plunge
- Over $17,000 was raised
Temps were in the low 20s during the polar plunge portion of the event.
Firefighters were on scene to make sure everyone is safe during the jump in the lake.
