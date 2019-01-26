Stark County crash claims the life of 1 pedestrian

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a commercial vehicle that killed a pedestrian in Washington Township.
The sheriff said deputies were called to State Route 183, just south of Salem Church Street NE, in response to a fatal crash at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Details of the crash are not being released at this time.
According to the sheriff, the Canton Metro crash team is assisting in this ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.