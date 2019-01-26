Want to fit into skinny jeans? Helps to have skinny genes

(CNN) - A new study links thinness to "skinny genes.”
Not to be confused with tight denim jeans, the sort popular with hipsters and musicians, researchers found thin people have specific gene regions in their DNA keeping them slim.
They also were found to have fewer gene variants linked to being overweight.
The study, which compared the DNA of about 14,000 people, was published Thursday in the journal PLOS Genetics.
In it, different genetic variants were added up to create a genetic risk score, which was found to be lower in thin people and higher in obese people.
The lead researcher said it's easy to criticize people for being overweight, but we have far less control over our weight than we might think.
A spokesman for the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK, who was not involved in the study, said the study challenges the assumption that overweight people are lazy or lack willpower.
He also noted there are a lot of other factors besides genetics at play, such as diet and exercise.
