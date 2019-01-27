Chardon issues city-wide street parking ban

Chardon issues city-wide street parking ban
Chardon, Ohio
By Rachel Vadaj | January 27, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 5:03 PM

CHARDON, OH (WOIO) - The Chardon Police Department issued a parking ban on Sunday on all streets in the city, including side streets and residential areas with dedicated streets.

This parking ban also prohibits any overnight parking on city streets.

The only exempted streets are posted parking areas.

Police say requests for short term exceptions are considered, and may be approved by calling the police department at (440) 286-6123.

The parking ban will remain in place until further notice.

Reminder No On Street Parking in the City, except in posted parking areas. This includes side streets and residential areas with dedicated streets. Requests for short term exceptions are considered, and may be approved by calling the police department. (440) 286-6123. Also, there is no overnight on street parking. Thank you for your cooperation.

Posted by Chardon Police on Sunday, January 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.