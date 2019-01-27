Chardon issues city-wide street parking ban

CHARDON, OH (WOIO) - The Chardon Police Department issued a parking ban on Sunday on all streets in the city, including side streets and residential areas with dedicated streets.
This parking ban also prohibits any overnight parking on city streets.
The only exempted streets are posted parking areas.
Police say requests for short term exceptions are considered, and may be approved by calling the police department at (440) 286-6123.
The parking ban will remain in place until further notice.
