City of Cleveland issues extreme cold weather advisory

· Take personal precautions and check on the vulnerable: The cold weather may put a strain on your heart. Follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or other strenuous work. Many injuries result from falls on ice-covered surfaces. Make sure to keep steps and walkways clean and free of ice. Infants and the elderly are most at risk for cold-related illness. Keep in touch with elderly or at-risk neighbors or relatives, making sure they are safe and that their homes are adequately heated.