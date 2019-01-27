Cleveland police investigating suspected East Side homicide

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is investigating after a 33-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the shooting occurred on 3616 East 48th Street on the foot bridge.
The shooting is being investigated as a suspected homicide, according to police.
The identity of the victim is not yet known.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
