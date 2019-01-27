Doctors remind everyone to bundle up during extreme cold to avoid frostbite

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With colder temperatures on the way, doctors are warning people about the risks of frostbite.
It's not just the extreme cold, but a string of dangerously cold days.
MetroHealth Burn Care Dr. Anjay Khanedelwal said frostbite is definitely something that shouldn’t be taken lightly.
"This can actually be a very severe injury. This risk with frostbite injury is the significant tissue damage or the damage to the skin and the fat that can occur underneath," recalled. Dr. Khanedelwal
Meaning it's not just the top layer of skin you have to worry about the inner layers of skin as well. If not taken care of right away, the results can be devastating.
"We've seen over the last several years that a lot of patients do end up with amputations," said Dr. Khanedelwal.
But to avoid something so drastic, it's best to see a doctor as soon as possible.
"It is very important to seek medical attention very quickly because we actually have treatments that we can employ that will actually reduce the risk of amputation," said Dr. Khanedelwal.
However if you can’t make it to the hospital in time and there’s a chance you have a case of frost bite, the best thing to do is make it to warmer temperatures as fast as you can.
"The most important thing if you are suspecting of frostbite injury or if you are starting to get really cold is to immediately go inside and try to get into a warm environment," said Dr. Khanedelwal.
Remember to Bundle up and wear gloves. Layers are key to keeping warm.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.