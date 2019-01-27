Northeast Ohio Weather: Strong system moves in Monday before arctic air arrives

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place only for the Ashtabula lakeshore until 8PM. 3-6" of snow expected in the area. The rest of us could see a flake or two this evening. High pressure will build in overnight before our next system arrives tomorrow afternoon.
A strong clipper system will roll through Monday night into Tuesday, once we see this system pass, a cold front will slide through, that's when the frigid, dangerous wind chills move in.
We'll see that strong clipper system push through the area Monday into Tuesday. We'll see snow transition into rain for several hours starting Monday afternoon. By later that night, we'll see a transition back into all snow. We'll pick up 2-4" of snow through Tuesday. Can't rule out a few lake effect bands developing through Tuesday as well.
Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY not only for the risk of a few more inches of snow, but because the arctic air will arrive to northeast Ohio later that day. Have also issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Wednesday and Thursday for the coldest air we've seen in YEARS moves into the area.
Wednesday morning wind chill values will be well below zero, at least -20° to -30°. Expect extremely cold air temperatures struggling to make it above zero on Wednesday all day long. Overnight lows will drop below zero, potentially record breaking cold as temperatures drop to around -10° overnight Wednesday. Factor in the strong winds on Wednesday, and that's what will cause more problems, especially in the early mornings and late evenings. This will be tough for kiddos at the bus stop, people who walk to work or work outside, and also could cause infrastructure problems.
The LAST TIME we had a high temperature that was below zero was January 19, 1994!
Thursday morning will still be dangerously cold, with wake up temperatures below zero. We'll warm to above zero Thursday, but only by a few degrees. Lake snow flurries are possible Thursday night into Friday.
By next weekend, we’ll be back in the low 20s, but there is the possibility for another system a week from today that’ll put us on the warmer side of things with rain. Stay tuned!
