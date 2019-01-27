Potential for multiple days off from school for kids has Northeast Ohio parents scrambling

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With the coldest temperatures in the forecast since 1994, there's a good chance that there will be school cancellations for more than one day this week.
Of course, the kids are happy.
"I have more time to hang out with my friends and just have a lot of fun," said Irina Vatafu, of Avon Lake.
But for Irina's mom, Adriana, and other working parents, those school cancellations can be stressful. Parents are right now scrambling to figure out what they will do.
"It's difficult because first you receive the call very late in the night. For the next day you have to call the employer because you should take a PTO as your first option," said Adriana Vatafu.
But taking paid time off isn't always an option.
"You can call a friend but you know everybody has kids and everybody works so it's very hard to find a place," added Adriana Vatafu.
We found a couple of good options worth looking into for this week and beyond.
We found that the YMCA has special snow days programming. You do need to be a member, but there is plenty of winter left to make this option worthwile.
Kids need to be registered in the YMCA's child care programs to be eligible for some of the programming, and you do need to call ahead to get a spot.
There is also a program the YMCA has called Winter Chill days where YMCA employees and staff can bring their kids that are kindergarten age and older to the Y for a day full of fun activities. Calling ahead for a spot is also suggested.
Click here to learn more: https://www.clevelandymca.org/child-care.html
Another good option for parents is a drop in day care like Sweet Kiddles, which has locations all over the Cleveland area.
We've talked to Sweet Kiddles CEO & founder, Andrea Kimmel, in the past about their focus on flexible child care.
"Childcare centers only serve those who pay for full time care, but not at Sweet Kiddles. Our customers use us only when they need us," said Kimmel.
A simple Google search for drop in day cares in your area should reveal some other options.
Vatafu luckily has this week covered if there are school cancellations - but figuring out who will care for the kids if school is closed is an ongoing battle.
"Actually we love snow days if we can afford them to go outside. We love to go outside," added Vatafu.
