Akron mother who shared her cancer journey on Facebook passes away

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - From the first day of her diagnoses, Akron mother Laura Allio realized her breast cancer could end in a way no one wanted.
Through shaving her head to special moments with her family, she blogged and shared everything on her throughout her journey.
Her husband, Mike, shared with us on Facebook that Laura’s incredible journey had ended on Jan. 23.
The 33-year-old died of a very aggressive form of breast cancer, but she left us with so much.
Laura shared more than just her experiences through Facebook...she also gave other women a “must-have mastectomy bag” filled with the necessities they need after such a traumatic surgery.
Throughout her journey, she made it her mission to educate others, emphasizing the need for women to learn how to properly examine themselves.
Laura fought until her last breathe, and that is the legacy she leaves for her son James: a family that knows she is free and her love will last forever.
According to Billow Funeral home, calling hours will take place on Monday, Jan. 28 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel in Fairlawn at 3180 W Market St. in Akron.
Laura’s obituary also stated the mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Hilary Catholic Church on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 11:30 a.m., where friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass begins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laura Ritter-Allio Foundation care of the Akron Community Foundation.
