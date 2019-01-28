Auto shops slammed with customers 'winterizing’ their car

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - These frigid temperatures can also be bad for your car and auto shops across the region say there’s been a rush of cars rolling in for service.
Jordan Schultz at Lucas Auto Center says when it gets this cold, car batteries start dying, engines start overheating and tires start having deflating.
“I do see more people hitting potholes you know, blowing tires out, that’s another big thing, you know those Cleveland roads are pretty rough," said Schultz.
He advises that people need to prep their cars BEFORE the winter weather hits.
Mechanics say you should also keep your fluids full, get new wiper blades if they're worn, pay attention to tire pressure and wash your car once a month to rinse off the salt from the roads.
