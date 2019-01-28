Bald Eagle sightings expected to increase in Ohio with nesting season approaching

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - The Mentor Marsh, an area nature preserve center was home to a few bald eagles who stopped by last week.
According to their Facebook page, we are days away from nesting season for the nation’s symbol.
These photos were taken on Thursday Jan, 24, by Nan Patrick.
Thanks to wildlife biologists around the country bald eagles are no longer an endangered species.
Experts expect more bald eagles to appear over the next month; they prefer to be near a water source with easy access to fish.
