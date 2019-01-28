Bald Eagle sightings expected to increase in Ohio with nesting season approaching

Bald eagles sightings expected to increase Photo credit: Nan Patrick
By Randy Buffington | January 28, 2019 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 11:55 AM

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - The Mentor Marsh, an area nature preserve center was home to a few bald eagles who stopped by last week.

According to their Facebook page, we are days away from nesting season for the nation’s symbol.

These photos were taken on Thursday Jan, 24, by Nan Patrick.

It’s courting time for our Mentor Marsh Bald Eagle pair in their 10th year of nesting at the Marsh! Nest repairs and...

Thanks to wildlife biologists around the country bald eagles are no longer an endangered species.

Experts expect more bald eagles to appear over the next month; they prefer to be near a water source with easy access to fish.

