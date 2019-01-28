Boil advisory issued for Strongsville and Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A drinking water warning has been issued by the Cleveland Water Department for Strongsville and Middleburg Heights.
Residents are being advised to boil their water or stick to bottled water.
After a water main break near the Engle Road pumping station the Water Department is fearful disease-causing organisms may have entered the water supply.
Tips from the Water Department
- Do not drink the water without flushing and boiling it first.
- Bring the water to a boil for at least 1 minute. -Let it cool before using.
- If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap for one minute until the temperature drops.
