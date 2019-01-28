Boil advisory issued for Strongsville and Middleburg Heights

Boil advisory issued for Strongsville and Middleburg Heights
By Randy Buffington | January 28, 2019 at 10:01 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 10:01 AM

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A drinking water warning has been issued by the Cleveland Water Department for Strongsville and Middleburg Heights.

Residents are being advised to boil their water or stick to bottled water.

After a water main break near the Engle Road pumping station the Water Department is fearful disease-causing organisms may have entered the water supply.

A water main break in Middleburg Heights has closed Engle Rd between Sheldon Rd and Englewood Drive. Traffic is cut off for those traveling north and south bound - https://bit.ly/2FSUDzY

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, January 28, 2019

Tips from the Water Department

  • Do not drink the water without flushing and boiling it first. 
  • Bring the water to a boil for at least 1 minute. -Let it cool before using. 
  • If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap for one minute until the temperature drops. 

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.