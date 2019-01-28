Cavs rally past Bulls 104-101, snap 6-game skid

Bulls: Rookie F Chandler Hutchinson will be sidelined for at least a month with a fractured bone in his right foot. Hutchinson will be in a walking boot for two to four weeks and will be reevaluated following next month's all-star break. The 22nd pick of the 2018 draft has played in 44 games (14 starts), averaging 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.