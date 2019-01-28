Cleveland firefighters union call no-confidence vote on Chief Angelo Calvillo

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - IAFF Local 93, the union representing Cleveland firefighters, will take a no-confidence vote next month on Chief Angelo Calvillo.
News of the impending vote was announced in a letter to city Council President Kevin Kelley, which outlined several critical safety issues.
The union is concerned about short staffing levels, required annual testing of safety equipment being ignored, and a lack of manpower in both the fire prevention and fire investigation units.
Although the city advised the chief not to comment on the situation, IAFF President Francis Lally was willing to speak.
“This is about Chief Calvillo, you know, they’ve given him the ability to run and manage this department and he’s failed time and time again,” Lally said.
He continued, “I can no longer stand by and allow my member’s lives to be put at risk because he doesn’t know how to do his job.”
President Kelley told Cleveland 19 that if this is about public safety, rather than internal union issues, the council will investigate.
“Now that it’s public and it’s open, you know, let’s find out what it is. What are the issues that need to be dealt with here,” Kelley said.
The no-confidence vote is scheduled for Feb. 14.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.