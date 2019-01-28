First Alert Weather: Wintry mix Monday evening, 30 degrees below zero wind chills by midweek

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure is moving through the lower Great Lakes Monday. A trailing cold front will swing east through the region this evening, ushering brutally cold Arctic air into our area. A trough from the low will linger over the local area through Tuesday night. High pressure will return to the region Thursday and Thursday night. Another area of high pressure will build east into the lower Great Lakes by Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! If you think it’s cold out there today, just wait until Wednesday. We’ll get to that in just a minute.
In terms of our short term forecast, we are dealing with that area of low pressure moving through the lower Great Lakes. This feature has been bringing snow to the state of Michigan today. What will it bring us? Mostly a light wintry mix and then a little snow overnight.
It may be chilly right now, but we should actually warm just a bit through the afternoon and into the evening. This will allow for a light wintry mix of rain and snow (or possibly even a brief period of all light rain) during the evening hours. We’ll transition to all snow after 11:00 PM or so.
Snowfall accumulation with this particular system will be minor. Most of us will see an inch or less of snow overnight. This will, however, slicken sidewalks and roadways.
Temperatures will crash this evening. We’ll be in the teens by dawn tomorrow.
Tuesday – The First Day of Bitter Cold:
The snow will be out of here by the time you wake up tomorrow, but I would watch for some slick spots on the morning commute.
It will also be very cold tomorrow. We’ll spend the entire day in the teens. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Wind chill temperatures will fall below 0° tomorrow afternoon. Brr!
We may see a little snow tomorrow too. A few passing snow showers will be possible during the second half of the day, mainly after 4:00 PM. Occasional snow showers are also possible tomorrow night.
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Mid-Week:
The coldest weather will occur Wednesday and Thursday.
After temperatures fall below 0° on Tuesday night, they won’t rise above 0° until Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday morning’s low temperature: -7° Wednesday afternoon’s high temperature: -3° Thursday morning’s low temperature: -11° Thursday afternoon’s high temperature: 6°
It is going to be very windy during this time. The wind chill will be below 0° from Tuesday afternoon until Friday afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the most brutal days. The wind chill may dip down to -35° or even -40°. Ugh! You can bet on many closures and cancellations during that time.
With this type of weather, frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. You’ll want to be sure that you are covering every inch of skin Wednesday and Thursday.
Weekend Outlook:
Despite the ridiculously cold weather coming for the middle of the week, we’ve got a HUGE warm-up on tap for the weekend.
Friday’s high: 18° Saturday’s high: 36° Sunday’s high: 52° (We may even return to the 50s on Monday!)
There is a shot for snow in our southern counties on Friday. The rest of us will be dry.
Rain chances will return to the forecast Sunday and Monday.
