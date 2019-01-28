Former Cleveland Indian Sandy Alomar Jr. up for Lifetime honor at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Indians catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.
The catcher spent a total of 11 seasons with the Tribe, and was a six-time All Star.
Alomar was apart of the legendary Indians' team to go to the ’97 World series.
That season he hit .324 with 37 doubles, 21 home runs and 83 RBIs in 125 games.
Alomar was elated to receive such an honor
These days he’s behind first base as a coach, he is in his ninth season on the staff.
Alomar joins the ranks with a number of notable Cleveland figures in Jim Brown (2002), Bob Feller (20014) Austin Carr (2012).
The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards is set to take place at the Renaissance Hotel Renaissance Cleveland Hotel on Feb. 6.
