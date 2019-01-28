Former Cuyahoga Falls guidance counselor sentenced for sexual relationship with a student

Rebecca Sparrow was sentenced in Akron Monday, Jan. 28, for having sex with a 17-year-old student while a guidance counselor at Cuyahoga Falls High School.
By Michael Dakota | January 28, 2019 at 3:14 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 3:28 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former guidance counselor at Cuyahoga Falls High School was sentenced today and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Rebecca Sparrow pleaded guilty to sexual battery in November of 2018.

Sparrow was found guilty of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

She was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 28 to two years in prison and five years probation.

Judge Jones also designated Sparrow as a Tier III (3) sex offender – meaning once released from prison, Sparrow will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of her life.

