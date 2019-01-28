Former Cuyahoga Falls guidance counselor sentenced for sexual relationship with a student

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former guidance counselor at Cuyahoga Falls High School was sentenced today and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.
Rebecca Sparrow pleaded guilty to sexual battery in November of 2018.
Sparrow was found guilty of having sex with a 17-year-old student.
She was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 28 to two years in prison and five years probation.
Judge Jones also designated Sparrow as a Tier III (3) sex offender – meaning once released from prison, Sparrow will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of her life.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.