Fugitive of the Week wanted for homicide, considered armed and dangerous

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Ernest Phillips.
Phillips, 45, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the East Cleveland Police Department for Homicide.
According to police, Phillips is alleged to have shot and killed Roger Ashley in November 2018. The incident occurred inside GAS USA near the intersection of Shaw and Euclid Avenues in East Cleveland.
Phillips is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. His last known address was in the 3400 block of E. 149th Street.
Authorities said Phillips should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information in reference to Ernest Phillips, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
