A list of places you wouldn’t expect to close that are because of the cold in Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO, OH (WOIO) - This week’s extremely cold temps will likely bring hundreds of school closings, but what about the other day-to-day services and conveniences we rely upon?
In anticipation of the dangerous arctic temps, the closings you wouldn’t expect are already coming in.
Lakewood
If you can delay sending you trash and recycle to the curb this week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, the city of Lakewood will thank you.
“It’s hard on our guys. They’re out there doing the best job they can to get the job done,” said Glen Bleich, manager of Refuse and Recycling Division in Lakewood. “We’re asking residents if possible, that if you don’t need to bring your carts out, please don’t. We can get them next week.”
Kent
Due to the bone-chilling conditions in Michigan, Kent State will not play Western Michigan Tuesday night. The men’s basketball game has been rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m.
Stow
All those trials and sentencings will have to wait: The Stow Municipal Court will be closed on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.
Downtown
Rocket Fizz, downtown Cleveland’s go to pop and candy shop, will be closed on Wednesday, given the lack of foot traffic.
Ohio City
St. Malachi Center, the local social services and after school hub, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
