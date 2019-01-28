Man accused of exposing himself at senior living facility, Rittman grocery store parking lot

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who is accused of exposing himself outside of a Rittman grocery store and an assisted living facility.
The first indecent exposure incident was reported to Rittman police on Saturday morning. An employee at a grocery store on Main Street said a man seated in a red Toyota car in the parking lot was exposing himself.
The second incident, according to a Rittman police report, occurred at an assisted living facility on Sunset Drive. An employees said, on Saturday morning, the suspect entered a resident’s room and exposed himself through his pants zipper.
Police described the man as a thin white male, possibly in his 40s. He was wearing a tan-colored coat and was carrying a cellphone or tablet during the incident at the assisted living facility.
