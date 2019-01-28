Man accused of exposing himself at senior living facility, Rittman grocery store parking lot

Man accused of exposing himself at senior living facility, Rittman grocery store parking lot
By Chris Anderson | January 28, 2019 at 2:41 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 2:41 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who is accused of exposing himself outside of a Rittman grocery store and an assisted living facility.

The first indecent exposure incident was reported to Rittman police on Saturday morning. An employee at a grocery store on Main Street said a man seated in a red Toyota car in the parking lot was exposing himself.

The second incident, according to a Rittman police report, occurred at an assisted living facility on Sunset Drive. An employees said, on Saturday morning, the suspect entered a resident’s room and exposed himself through his pants zipper.

Police described the man as a thin white male, possibly in his 40s. He was wearing a tan-colored coat and was carrying a cellphone or tablet during the incident at the assisted living facility.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.