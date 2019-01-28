Maple Heights police investigating after 10-year-old shot in Giant Eagle parking lot

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle at approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a short time later a 37-year-old man arrived at Bedford Hospital with his 10-year-old son, who was suffering a gunshot wound to his upper leg.
The boy was then transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for further medical treatment.
His father, a CCW permit holder, told police that the gun discharged accidentally.
No charges have been filed, though the incident remains under investigation.
