Maple Heights police investigating after 10-year-old shot in Giant Eagle parking lot

Maple Heights police investigating after 10-year-old shot in Giant Eagle parking lot
By Amber Cole | January 28, 2019 at 6:48 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 6:48 PM

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle at approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a short time later a 37-year-old man arrived at Bedford Hospital with his 10-year-old son, who was suffering a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The boy was then transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for further medical treatment.

His father, a CCW permit holder, told police that the gun discharged accidentally.

No charges have been filed, though the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.