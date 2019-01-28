NASA’s Glenn Research Center employees to get retroactive pay by Jan. 30 & 31

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Scientists and engineers employed by NASA’s Glenn Research Center are back to work after the partial government shutdown. The research center directly employs about 1,500 people.
Bob Gibbs, NASA Chief Human Capital Officer, issued a welcome back letter that was posted to the center’s website.
Part of the letter states employees can except retroactive pay as soon as January 30 and no later than January 31.
As workers return to important development and testing projects Gibbs stressed safety in his letter. It said in part:
"First Day Back at Work:
Today, we need you to focus on the following:
• Ensure that your workspace is clean and safe for you and your co-workers.
• Get your computers up and running. The NSSC Customer Contact Center/Enterprise Service Desk is available to help with any issues you have (877-677-2123). Please remain patient while systems get caught up on security patches and backups.
• If your badge or password(s) has expired, please refer to the ”IT Considerations when Returning to Work” document dated January 26, 2019, that is posted on the NASA People Shutdown Website at https://nasapeople.nasa.gov/shutdown/shutdown.htm
• Reconnect with your colleagues and begin initial work on rescheduling and re-planning activities as necessary
Retroactive Pay
One of our top priorities is to ensure retroactive pay is processed as soon as possible. All timecards have been prefilled and submitted to our payroll provider. You do not need to take any action. You can expect to receive two retroactive payments (one for each of the pay periods that occurred during the shutdown) on January 30 or January 31. These payments may both occur on the same day or one on each day but all employees can expect to be paid for both pay periods no later than January 31."
