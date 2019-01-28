NASA’s Glenn Research Center employees to get retroactive pay by Jan. 30 & 31

One of our top priorities is to ensure retroactive pay is processed as soon as possible. All timecards have been prefilled and submitted to our payroll provider. You do not need to take any action. You can expect to receive two retroactive payments (one for each of the pay periods that occurred during the shutdown) on January 30 or January 31. These payments may both occur on the same day or one on each day but all employees can expect to be paid for both pay periods no later than January 31."