Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and warmer today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are missing out on a big snow event here in Ohio thanks to the track of a storm that will take it through Chicago this afternoon then north of us tonight. We are on the “warm” side of this storm. The clouds are quickly increasing this morning and the wind is picking up. I have light rain developing later this afternoon. This rain could mix with some wet snow in spots. This will end up being a minor event for us, but it will be a winter storm in Michigan. Temperatures will rise to around 40 degrees later this afternoon. It will be a warm evening for this time of year. A cold front tracks through tonight. This will usher in the first wave of arctic air by morning. Temperatures tomorrow will only be around 20 degrees for a high. The wind will be quite gusty starting this afternoon. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times. A second front crosses later tomorrow afternoon. This will bring us the coldest air mass we have seen in years. There is just about a 100 percent chance schools will be closed on Wednesday. Wind chills could be as low as 40 below zero at times. This is a very serious situation we are going to find ourselves in mid week.