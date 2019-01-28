Ohio Gov. DeWine says he would sign the vetoed ‘heartbeat bill’ into law

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs his first executive action, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cedarville, Ohio. The former U.S. senator took his oath in a private midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home ahead of a public inauguration planned Monday at the Statehouse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool) (John Minchillo)
By Chris Anderson | January 28, 2019 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 5:02 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently said that he will “absolutely” sign the anti-abortion “heartbeat bill,” which was previously vetoed by his predecessor, John Kasich.

Gov. DeWine made the remarks during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show.

“Yes, absolutely,” DeWine said when asked by Hewitt if he would sign the bill if it passed again.

[ READ: Full transcript of Gov. DeWine's appearance on Hugh Hewitt's radio program ]

House Bill 258 was first introduced by Republican Reps. Christina Hagan and Ron Hood. If the proposal had passed, the bill would have banned abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

Kasich vetoed the bill on Dec. 21, 2018; the second time in 2 years. He said he was in support of abortion restrictions, but says Ohio would be on the losing end of a Supreme Court battle if the bill was signed into law.

A bill containing the anti-abortion language must be reintroduced and proceed through the legislative process in order for it to reach the governor’s desk again.

