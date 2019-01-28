Ohio Gov. DeWine says he would sign the vetoed ‘heartbeat bill’ into law

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently said that he will “absolutely” sign the anti-abortion “heartbeat bill,” which was previously vetoed by his predecessor, John Kasich.
Gov. DeWine made the remarks during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show.
“Yes, absolutely,” DeWine said when asked by Hewitt if he would sign the bill if it passed again.
House Bill 258 was first introduced by Republican Reps. Christina Hagan and Ron Hood. If the proposal had passed, the bill would have banned abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat could be detected.
Kasich vetoed the bill on Dec. 21, 2018; the second time in 2 years. He said he was in support of abortion restrictions, but says Ohio would be on the losing end of a Supreme Court battle if the bill was signed into law.
A bill containing the anti-abortion language must be reintroduced and proceed through the legislative process in order for it to reach the governor’s desk again.
