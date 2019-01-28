Peaches sold at Ohio Walmart locations recalled due to Listeria concerns

Photo by: Getty/iStockphoto Fresh picked yellow peaches at an outdoor farmer's market
By Chris Anderson | January 28, 2019 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 12:04 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Peaches sold at Walmart stores in Ohio are part of a recall.

According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. has issued a recall for fresh peaches distributed to Ohio Walmart locations because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Peaches that could be contaminated have a PLU sticker labeled PLU# 4044, 3035, or 4378, showing the country of origin as Chile.

A Listeria infection can lead to high fever, severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and sometimes death.

