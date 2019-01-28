Peaches sold at Ohio Walmart locations recalled due to Listeria concerns

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Peaches sold at Walmart stores in Ohio are part of a recall.
According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. has issued a recall for fresh peaches distributed to Ohio Walmart locations because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Peaches that could be contaminated have a PLU sticker labeled PLU# 4044, 3035, or 4378, showing the country of origin as Chile.
A Listeria infection can lead to high fever, severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and sometimes death.
